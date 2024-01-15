Latest Trends in Aesthetic Medicine

Nowadays, discreet and natural touch-ups are all it takes to look well-groomed and healthy. These treatments are performed in the office, require no post-operative period, and you can return to your activities immediately.

The main reason why patients seek aesthetic treatments is to improve their appearance and look good. Young people do this to improve their self-esteem and show a better version of themselves. Meanwhile, older people do this to reduce the symptoms of aging.

Dermal fillers and botulinum toxin are the treatments most sought after by the population.

In a single session, expression wrinkles in the upper third can be corrected. Botulinum toxin injections are given on the forehead, between the eyebrows and around the eyes. These help us improve frown lines that appear when we get angry, forehead wrinkles and crow’s feet wrinkles. The new trend in Baby Botox is to apply low doses of botulinum toxin to correct or reduce expression lines before they appear.

The result is a relaxed, open and clear look for a fresher and more natural appearance.

Facial contouring involves regaining facial volume that is lost with aging. Due to lack of firmness and elasticity the facial contours are lost.

The treatment is a hyaluronic acid filler application technique, which involves applying different densities to tighten and restore the oval of the face. Results are immediate, and hyaluronic acid leaves skin looking tight and refreshed.

Perioral or barcode wrinkles are vertical wrinkles that appear around the lips and increase with age, sunlight, cigarettes and dental problems. This treatment is performed with the application of botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid fillers according to the patient’s needs.

Hyaluronic acid fillers have great elasticity and adaptability to activities such as eating, kissing and the results are immediate.

Lip contouring is performed with the application of hyaluronic acid fillers with prior placement of anesthetic cream. The patient’s need is evaluated and it can be applied in 1 or 2 sessions to achieve results. The period is about 1 year with good quality products, which are reversible.

Collagen biostimulators are the current trend, whether with hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxyapatite, or polylactic acid.

The latest trend is the application of biostimulators such as RRS HA Long Lasting. It is a long lasting skin builder, which visibly improves skin quality and gives instant tightening effect.

RRS HA Long Lasting contains hyaluronic acid with amino acid buffer, which provides skin rejuvenation by stimulating the production of collagen and elastin fibers. It produces volumetric remodeling of the facial shape and hydrates the skin, providing a glowing effect with greater skin radiance.

One session is done every 4 to 6 months, with natural results.

Facial rejuvenation treatments can be done with mesotherapy or platelet rich plasma to provide intensive nourishment to tired and dull skin.

Mesotherapy stimulates the skin from within, applying hyaluronic acid, tightening agents and vitamins for firmer, hydrated and glowing skin.

The result is the reduction of fine wrinkles, sagging skin, improved radiance and hydration, with weekly sessions as needed.

Platelet-rich plasma is a medical treatment that is done by obtaining blood and then applying it to the skin of the face, neck, neckline and scalp to improve skin and hair growth.

It is always best to consult your trusted doctor about the most appropriate treatment.

