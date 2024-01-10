Israel Defense Forces attack new Hezbollah terrorist bases in Lebanon

israel defense forces (FDI) done last night and this Wednesday morning air strikes against the goal of Hezbollah terrorist group south of lebanon,

You may be interested in: IDF warplanes attack Hezbollah terrorist structures in southern Lebanon

According to the IDF, a fighter jet attacked in Labbouneh Military buildings and other infrastructure Related to the organization.

This morning, the army said its troops attacked a Hezbollah position NakouraDue to which shells were fired on Israel.

You may be interested in: Another war may break out on Israel’s northern border

While at night a fighter plane attacked military complex in the organization KafarchoubaThe IDF added.

“Hezbollah’s current terrorist activity and its attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701,” the Israeli military said.

You may be interested in: Blinken to lead a new tour of the East amid fears of regional escalation of the war

The attacks on Hezbollah targets follow yesterday’s attacks, when Israeli forces claimed to have killed one commander of his air unit in southern Lebanon, Ali Hussain Barjiwhom he accused of launching Multiple explosive drones against IsraelHowever the Shia group later denied that he had died.

The IDF has killed a senior Hezbollah commander responsible for dozens of drone attacks in northern Israel.

Barji was attacked during the funeral wisam hassan taweelDistinguished Radwan, the top commander of the special forces, Top Hezbollah figure killed in three months of hostilitiesWhen an Israeli missile attacked his vehicle a day earlier.

Tension between Israel and Hezbollah has been increasing since Tuesday last week. Saleh al-Arouri, the number two of the Hamas terrorist group, was killed in a bombing attributed to Israel in Beirut.,

Since then, fears have reemerged that a major war could break out between the two sides, as the conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas escalates into a second phase.

The border between Israel and Lebanon is experiencing this Highest voltage spike since 2006 More than 200 people lost their lives in the fierce firing that lasted for three months.

israel intensified its attacks against Hamas terrorists in southern and central Gazamore than where he reached 150 goals in a day, while the area was north of almost under your control After weeks of fighting.

Israeli army bombed several Hamas terrorists khan younisIts fiefdom south of Gaza, where its top leader is believed to be hiding, Yahya SinwarAnd they killed many others along with the 98th Army Division operating in the area.

According to a military note, troops also detected and killed a terrorist who had planted an explosive near a road used by the troops. “The Air Force was requested to strike it and eliminate the terrorist threat,” he said.

Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav BraveryHe said this in a meeting with the US Secretary of State on Tuesday. anthony blinkenthat operation in khan unis Will continue “as long as necessary” to eliminate Hamas leadershipWith reference to Sinwar, and Retrieve 136 hostages Which he has in the strip.

In Maghazi, in the center of the area, the Golani Brigade – an elite unit – conducted airstrikes against several Hamas members and found 15 tunnel entrances and a large number of weapons.

“In selective searches of military sites in the area, troops found rocket launchers, missiles, drones and explosives. Similarly, the soldiers also destroyed a machine used to make rockets,” he said.

He US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported this Tuesday that its forces and those United Kingdom They intercepted 21 drones and aircraft launched Houthi rebels Of Yemen In this the Red SeaIt is the largest attack of this type since the rebels began their offensive against the ships in question. israel,

According to a statement, supported by the Houthis Iran regimeOn 9 January, at 9:15 pm local time, a group was fired upon from areas under their control in Yemen. attack drone Iranian-made unguided missiles, cruise missiles and a ballistic missile against the southern Red Sea, where dozens merchant ship On international routes.

In this photo released Nov. 20, 2023, a Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea. Houthi military media/handout via Reuters/file

Drones and missiles were shot down F/A-18 fighter aircraft which operated from aircraft carriers USS Dwight D. EisenhowerOne British destroyer and three American destroyers, CENTCOM reported, reported no injuries or damage.

Naval units of the US and Britain, which are part of the coalition led by Washington According to the text, created last month, they shot down 18 drones, two cruise missiles and one ballistic missile, with no injuries or damage to the ships.

This is the 26th attack by the rebels against commercial sea routes in the Red Sea, through which about 15% world TradeFrom 19th November.

America recalled that 3 January Fourteen countries, including you, issued a joint statement warning the Houthis that “they will be held accountable for consequences if they continue to threaten lives, the global economy or free trade in the region’s vital waters.”

This corresponds to the event tour blinken By Middle East Asking for support to stop the war in Gaza StripIn the context of increasing Houthi attacks against commercial ships belonging to Israel.

blinken met this wednesday With the Chairman of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Mahmoud Abbasand assured him Washington supports “concrete steps” toward the creation of a Palestinian state,

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Muqata in Ramallah, West Bank, on January 10, 2024, during his week-long visit aimed at calming tensions in the Middle East. Jaafar Ashtiyeh/Pool via Reuters

The US reiterated the White House’s long-standing position thatn The Palestinian state must co-exist with Israel, “and both must live in peace and security”.State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The diplomat also called on Israel to hand it over tax revenue owed to Palestinians,

Blinken “underscored the United States’ position that all Palestinian tax revenues collected by Israel should be systematically distributed to the Palestinian Authority in accordance with previous agreements,” Miller said.

Israel has been withholding some funds for years for issues such as PA payments to Palestinian terrorist prisoners and their families.

For his part, Abbas warned Blinken of that risk Palestinians should be displaced from Gaza Strip and West Bank,

“President Abbas warned of the danger of steps taken by the Israeli occupation authorities aimed at displacing the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, including Jerusalem, as highlighted by statements issued by Israeli ministers and officials, including There were calls for expulsion. Palestinian people from their land,” the official Palestinian agency indicated Loyalty,

“We won’t let that happen.”Abbas shed light.

(With information from EFE, Europa Press and AFP)