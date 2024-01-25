Israel has rejected Hamas’ proposal to end the war

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, this Sunday rejected Hamas’ proposal to “end the war” in Gaza in exchange for the release of all hostages in three phases, prompting a new protest by relatives of detainees.

“I unequivocally reject the surrender terms of the Hamas monsters,” Netanyahu said in a video released by his office in an apparent response to information revealed today about a proposal for a new deal brokered by Qatar and Egypt.

According to Netanyahu, in exchange for the release of all hostages, Hamas demands “an end to the war”, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the release of “all the murderers and rapists of the Nuhakba” (Hamas’ elite forces). military) and leave Hamas intact.

Faced with Netanyahu’s vehement denials, some families of abducted people tonight marched towards the Israeli Prime Minister’s residence in Jerusalem’s Rehavia neighborhood, where they decided to camp in protest.

“My daughter not only died, but she died under your care,” Orin Gantz, the mother of young Eden Zacharias, who was kidnapped and died in captivity at the age of 28, told media and protesters.

For Netanyahu, a ceasefire now would mean “another October 7” in the future, as he said in his speech, referring to the brutal attack by Hamas on Israeli soil that left more than 1,200 dead and 240 kidnapped. It has been done.

According to the latest official information and propaganda videos distributed by Hamas on Telegram, it is estimated that about 136 people remain captive in Gaza since that day, although at least 27 of them have already died, some by Israeli fire. Are.

Also on the night of the 19th, Friday, some relatives camped in front of Netanyahu’s second residence in the Israeli city of Caesarea, where the president usually spends the weekend. The protests come ahead of mass demonstrations across the country, calling on them to prioritize the release of the hostages.

The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal exclusively published today that Qatar and Egypt, citing multiple security sources, have proposed a three-phase ceasefire to Israel and Hamas to definitively end the conflict, which has lasted about 90 years. Will last for days. Source. Parties Involved.

The 90-day plan proposes a permanent ceasefire during which Hamas would release all civilian hostages, while Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, withdraw from Gazan cities, allow freedom of movement in the enclave, end the use of drones. Will stop using and double the amount. Assistance was allowed.

In the second phase, Hamas will release the bodies of female soldiers and captives – about 27 of the 136 hostages remaining inside the strip – and Israel will release more prisoners; While in the third phase Israel will withdraw its troops to the Gaza border and the Islamic group will release all hostage soldiers and people of fighting age.

“If we accept this, our warriors will be rendered useless and we will not be able to guarantee the security of our citizens,” the Prime Minister said in his recorded speech today.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant, in a meeting with families of hostages, hinted at Hamas’ advances “towards the most sensitive locations” in the south, according to a statement, which he said brought the army closer to its two objectives: the Islamists. And return the prisoners.

Within the Gaza Strip, 107 days have passed since the military offensive and more than 25,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed, in addition to 62,681 injured, according to the latest figures from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.

Israeli forces today reported new attacks in the enclave’s central area, al-Maghazi, where they claimed to have destroyed a weapons production site and a loaded rocket launcher, and in the south, around the town of Khan Yunis. , with intense artillery attacks in the Al Manara neighborhood and bombardment in Al Amal.

They also reported the discovery today of an approximately 800 meter long tunnel “with a central chamber” in Khan Yunis, where, according to evidence, “20 hostages” were held at different times, some of whom had already been released. Was done.

On the northern border, Hezbollah military targets were attacked, with the group confirming today the death of one of its “martyrs”, while in the Strip, according to another army statement, they seized about 3.7 million euros in local Israeli currency. Kies (shekels), taken from facilities linked to Hamas Islamists.