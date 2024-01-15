Israel summons Brazilian ambassador over Lula’s statements about Gaza and genocide

(CNN) — The Israeli government announced this Sunday that it will summon the Brazilian ambassador due to statements opposing Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva regarding the current conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In a speech at the African Union summit in Addis Ababa this Sunday morning, Lula described what is happening in Gaza as “genocide.”

He said, “What is happening in Gaza to the Palestinian people is unprecedented in history. In fact, it is what happened when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of crossing the red line.”

“Israel fights to defend itself and to ensure its future until complete victory, and does so while respecting international law,” he said. After attacking Israel on October 7, Israel has said that its goal is to completely eliminate Hamas.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz also posted

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant also reacted, thereby embarrassing his people and violating the values ​​of the free world.

Lula also commented on the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Speaking at the summit, he called for a proper investigation into the causes of his death. While many Western countries immediately condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Reuters, Lula said: “I understand the interests of the person being accused immediately, but that’s not my style. I hope a coroner can explain it.” Will give.” Why.” The person died, that’s all.”