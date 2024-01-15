Israeli Defense Minister says ultra-Orthodox should serve in army

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant (Shachar Yurman/GPO/dpa)

Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Braveryasked all members of the government to support his reform proposal so that Ultra-Orthodox Jews also have to do mandatory military service,

since the attack of Hamas Israel’s war against the Palestinian Islamic movement on Israeli soil and in the Gaza Strip on October 7 last year the debate has intensified On this issue in Israel.

,Bearing the burden of military service together has been a national challenge for 75 years” the Defense Minister said at a press conference in Tel Aviv this Wednesday, referring to the year of the creation of the State of Israel, 1948.

“This challenge is at our doorstep in a time of war, the likes of which we have not experienced in 75 years. That’s why We must agree and make decisions like we haven’t made in 75 years“He added.

in Israel, Military service is mandatory for men and women, but ultra-Orthodox can benefit from exemptions Which is justified by the fact of devoting all his time to studying the sacred texts of Judaism.

In his speech, Gallant said he would introduce military service reform into parliament only if it had the support of “all parties in the coalition” of the government.

Since the war began, Israel called up more than 300,000 reserve troops.

Israel attacks Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

Hamas’ armed wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, and the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah launched attacks this Wednesday from Lebanon Against Israel, whose forces responded with fire amid the worst tensions on the Lebanese-Israeli border since 2006.

In a statement via Telegram, Hamas The Al Qassam Brigades were reported to have carried out the bombing from southern Lebanon. Two salvos consisting of 40 ‘Grad’ rocketsIn response to the “Zionist massacre against civilians in the Gaza Strip” and the deaths of militiamen in southern Lebanon, several communities in northern Israel.

for its part, Israeli military claims to have identified only ten rockets fired from Lebanonmany of them “successfully interceptedWhile one reportedly damaged a building in the Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona.

In retaliation, Israeli armed forces attacked “a Hezbollah weapons storage facility and military structures in the Ramayeh area of ​​southern Lebanon” with fighter jets, in addition to a night attack on a “weapons manufacturing site,” according to a military statement. . In the Khirbet Selm area.

on your side, Hezbollah claims three rocket attacks on Israel: one against Israeli troops stationed around Birkat Risha, another against the site of Al Samaka in the Golan Heights, and another against the city of Al Ramtha.

The Israeli military confirmed that it had identified “Multiple launches from Lebanon towards Israel”, some of which fell on Lebanese soil and the rest in depopulated areas of Israeli territory, causing no casualties.

In retaliation, the army fired on Hezbollah military infrastructure in the areas of Al Saki, Bint Jbeil, Yarin, Kafra, Sediqin and Houla.

(With information from AFP and EFE)