T-Mobile Announces Residential Internet Service – Metro Puerto Rico

General Manager of T-Mobile in Puerto Rico, George Martelannounced that the company would enter the Internet service market for homes on the island, ensuring that they would surpass the service currently provided by other companies.

is about T-Mobile 5G Home InternetWhich will have wireless internet connection for nearby houses $50 monthly.

“Puerto Rico is going to enter a new era of connectivity, this is a milestone in that Puerto Rico will now be able to connect in new ways, in simpler ways,” Martel said at a press conference.

martel It was emphasized that most of the studies conducted indicate that consumers make frequent complaints and assurances that home Internet provided by other companies is “not reliable”, so the company provided this service and launched its 5G Better quality ensured with the network. , Furthermore, he assured that the service will be accessible to all consumers in Puerto Rico.

“The home internet segment in Puerto Rico lacks innovation, it lacks competitiveness, it lacks customer service experience and we are going to change that starting today. T Mobile This has testified to the kind of competition we bring in for the benefit of consumers and now we are going to do the same. “We are hopeful that competitors will adjust and Puerto Rico will have what it deserves, a high-speed, reliable home Internet that is at the level of the most advanced in the world,” he said.

Those interested in the service should visit tmobilepr.com/home-internet or visit a local store to find out their eligibility for the service.

Several points about home internet according to T-Mobile