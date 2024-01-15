These are the best hospitals in the world in 2024: two are Colombian

Reference image. Newsweek editor Nancy Cooper said each hospital’s score was based on an online survey of more than 85,000 professionals. Photo: Archive

The collaboration between the American media Newsweek and the German statistics portal Statista has made it possible to know the ranking of the best hospitals in the world, which includes 2,400 institutions and two selected health centers from different countries such as Colombia.

Newsweek editor Nancy Cooper said each hospital’s score was based on an online survey of more than 85,000 professionals. Additionally, information such as patient surveys, patient/physician ratios, and measures used by each institution to evaluate the care provided were cross-referenced. “The Newsweek-Statista rankings provide important information for patients, families and healthcare executives looking to profile an industry expected to generate $4.24 trillion worldwide by 2024,” Cooper said. Moreover, he said, the first 250 positions correspond to those health centers that have better adaptability of their systems or infiltration in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Don’t Miss: Obstetric Violence in Antioquia Giving birth is not always easy.

What were the best hospitals in the world, according to Newsweek?

First, let’s start with two Colombian hospitals that are ranked among the best in the world.

is in place number 162 Lily Valley Foundation, Which is located in Cali, Valle del Cauca. The organization talked about this

Next is the Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation, based in Colombia’s capital, which ranks 244th.

Also read: Following the clues of a little-discovered organ: the women’s brain.

Now, the first two places in the ranking are occupied by institutions from the United States, such as Mayo Clinic – Rochester in Minnesota in first place and Cleveland Clinic in Ohio in second place.

In third place was Toronto General Hospital – Canada’s University Health Network, and in fourth and fifth places were also institutions in the United States, such as Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Newsweek also highlighted that, for the first time, hospitals from countries such as South Korea, Malaysia and Chile qualified in the ranking, which has been published every year since 2019.

Do you want to know the latest health news? We invite you to see them in El Espectador.⚕️🩺