Yankees announce lineup against Miami

Spring training is quickly shaping up in terms of competitiveness and teams showcasing their prospects this preseason with guarantees to the major leagues. Miami Marlins and new York Yankees Measured on Thursday, February 29, 2024 and New Yorkers announced starting lineup With some changes.

In Tampa, the two teams will meet for the first time this spring on the playing field of George M. Steinbrenner Field. For its part, the Bronx team will once again show its good performance in these exhibition games. Meanwhile, the Miamians will attempt to right the ship after a negative start.





New York strategist Aaron Boone named Clayton Bieter as the starter for the game at Florida. Similarly, the pitcher has already had one start in Spring Training 2024, he pitched for two innings and it was not good at all, leaving an ERA of 9.00.

New York Yankees announce lineup without Judge and Soto

For this match, the manager decided to field without Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, who are the main hitters of the team’s attack. However, they lined up players who would be with the organization on a daily basis during the regular season.

You may be interested: Open secret Juan Soto: “I never wanted to leave Washington”

DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres appear at first in slugging new York Yankees Against the Miami Marlins. Similarly, Giancarlo Stanton will be with the club from the outfield. For their part, the team’s new acquisitions Alex Verdugo and Trent Grisham will also be in the starting lineup.

Oscar Gonzalez and Ben Rortvedt are like newcomers to the spotlight new York Yankees, Anthony Rizzo and Anthony Volpe complete the nine players who will face this game with their experience.

new York Yankees, stands to this day with a record of three wins and two losses. The top championship winners in Major League Baseball lost against the Tampa Bay Rays on the 27th of this month.

You may be interested in: Problem at the Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton’s situation is surrounded by 2 prospects

Yankees vs. Miami Marlins Lineups