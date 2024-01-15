Kaitlyn Dever mourns mother’s death from breast cancer: ‘Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long’

Dever previously shared that her mother, Kathy, was battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

Kaitlyn Dever’s mother, Cathy Dever, has died after a 14-year battle with breast cancer.

The Young star, 27, paid tribute to her mother with a carousel of photos on Instagram on Wednesday, remembering her as “sunshine” and “the sweetest in the world.”

“I don’t even have words,” Dever said in the post. “I will never say anything that will match the gifts you gave me in my life, the limitless joy you brought, the deep, endless, unconditional love you gave me and our family. Your love was everywhere. It was morning time with you drinking coffee and doing actual shopping, it was sitting by the pool eating watermelon (with salt of course) and listening to Willie Nelson, it was lying on your bed and you were watching seinfeld And hearing your infectious laugh as you recited each line from memory, it was fun making fun of each other.”

“Your love was like sunshine,” Dever continued, “warming me up when I needed it most and making me smile when I was ever sad. You were everyone’s favorite. You’re my favorite in the world.” Dearest of all. I’ll break down.” Always without you and I don’t know how I’ll go on.” Dever also thanked her mother for “working so hard for us for so long.” She added, “You made everything better. My sweetest, most beautiful girl. my best friend. Oh, how I love you. What a gift it is to love you. I love you forever, mom.”

Dever shared in October 2020 that her mother had been battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer for 10 years. “The matriarch was diagnosed at age 39, and every day since then has been a terrible battle,” Dever shared at the time. “Every day is different and we spend it together as a family,” she said, calling her mother “the strongest woman I know.”

