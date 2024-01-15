Israeli hostage Oz Daniel dies, Israel Defense Forces announce

(CNN) — Israeli soldier Oz Daniel, 19, was killed on October 7 and his body was taken to Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced this Sunday.

Daniel was among the hostages believed to be alive, so his death brought the number of hostages killed on October 7 to 30 out of 130 (100 are believed to still be alive).

The IDF posthumously promoted him from corporal to sergeant.

Announcing his death, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum described Daniel as a talented guitarist who “believed in the power of music to change the world.”

Oz Daniels was part of the crew of a tank at the Gaza border on October 7, the Forum of Families of Hostages and Missing Persons reported in a statement announcing his death this Sunday.

According to the forum, he was a musician and “idolized the band Guns N’ Roses.”

His funeral will take place on Monday at the Kfar Saba military cemetery, the forum said, although his body will remain in Gaza.

Israeli official says Israel will send negotiating team to Qatar

Israel will send a delegation to Qatar to continue talks on the release of hostages and a halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza, an Israeli official told CNN on Sunday.

Axios, which first reported the news, said the delegation would have a “limited mandate” and that the talks would be technical.

Israeli officials could not immediately confirm those details. The source asked not to be named because these were diplomatic activities behind closed doors.

The development comes after an Israeli delegation, including Mossad director David Barnia, attended talks with CIA Director Bill Burns and negotiators from Egypt and Qatar in Paris on Friday.

Qatar and Egypt act as intermediaries between Hamas and Israel, who do not speak to each other directly.

Hamas has not yet made any public comments on the Paris talks or future meetings. CNN has contacted Hamas for comment.

A Hamas official told CNN he was not aware of any progress in the talks

Dr. Bassem Na’im, leader of the Hamas movement and a member of the political bureau, told CNN that he was “not aware” of any progress in talks between Israel and Hamas.

His comments came after an Israeli official told CNN on Sunday that Israel would send a delegation to Qatar to continue talks on the release of hostages and a halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza.

In addition to his comments to CNN, a statement was issued by the office of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. In it he said, “We have not received any official information about what happened in Paris.”

The statement from the Hamas media adviser said three basic issues are important for talks. “A permanent ceasefire, ending any military presence of the occupation in Gaza. Allowing all the needs of our people to be met for reconstruction and ending the siege.”

On Saturday, Israel’s national security chief Tzachi Hanegbi said the Israeli negotiating team had returned from Paris and that “there is a feeling that they are not returning empty-handed.”

Ahead of a meeting of the Israeli war cabinet on Saturday night to discuss the report brought back from Paris by the Israeli team, Hanegbi told Israeli media: “From the tone I am hearing in the last few hours, it will be possible to move forward. “

With information from CNN’s Larry Register.