“It is disappointing; There are dissatisfied players”

2024-01-20

Cristiano Ronaldo He made headlines at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. The Portuguese won the award for Best Scorer of 2023 and in his speech he assured that he is very happy to play in Saudi Arabia at the age of almost 39.

captain of al nassar He said the Arab League has already overtaken France’s Ligue 1 and will soon be one of the three most important on the planet. However, the opinion of one of his colleagues could not be more inappropriate Christian, He even said that he felt a little disappointed in playing in that championship and that he would consider other options. “It is a big change compared to Europe, but in the end everything is adaptation, they have not made it easy for us. In fact, there are many players who are dissatisfied, but that’s okay… We are working on it every day, talking and seeing if it improves a little bit, because it’s something new for them too It is,” he assured. Aymeric Laporte in an interview for as newspaper After the Globe Soccer Awards.

The Spanish defender, who decided to leave Manchester City to sign with al nassar, believes that the atmosphere in the Arab League is very different. “This is visible in everyday life. Life for them…they take everything for granted. The ultimatum you can give them means nothing to them. They go to their ball. You negotiate something and they don’t accept it after you sign. They fight with you. They take some things away from you, but in other aspects they give you.”

