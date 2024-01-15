“It was a terrible mistake”…the role affected his mental health

Nicole Kidman reveals her next series is available on Prime Video, immigrants, had a significant impact on his mental health. Despite the difficulties she faced, the actress did not want to leave her role and explained the reason.
rest under this advertisement
Since the 1980s, Nicole Kidman has never been idle and has had a series of projects. If the actress initially favored cinema with some appearances in fiction, she has notably increased her performances in series in recent years. With a career like that, it’s easy to imagine that the actress must have experienced some tough roles. And, yet, the star admitted that one of her recent roles was one of the most complex of her life, especially because of one particular scene. this is series immigrants (Our Opinion), adapted from the novel Migrant By Janice YK Lee, which is released on January 26, 2024 on Prime Video. The story centers on three American women, Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hillary (Saryu Blue) and Mercy (Ji-Young Yoo), whose lives become intertwined after a tragedy. Suddenly family. This new release questions privilege and explores what happens when the line between victim status and crime becomes blurred.
Why filming the series? immigrants It was very difficult for Nicole Kidman
rest under this advertisement
In an interview with the Guardian, nicole kidman Turns out he had difficulty filming a part of the series where his character’s son goes missing. ,I said to myself: ‘I can’t, I can’t do this’“, began to explain the actress, mother of four children in life. immigrants Even the actress’s mental health was affected as not being close to her family added to her troubles. ,I found myself alone in Hong Kong without my family, which was a terrible mistake. I couldn’t fly to join them. And they couldn’t reach me. This had an impact not only on the series, but also on my psyche.“Nicole Kidman added.
Nicole Kidman reveals why she continued filming despite difficulties
Despite the difficulties encountered during the filming of Expats, nicole kidman She said that she felt compelled to continue filming in order to best portray her character on screen. ,It was like The story of domestic violence in Big Little Lies. I think that’s what people are experiencing… My job is to be a medium for this situation and explain its full and authentic truth. If I don’t do that, I’m not serving the purpose of working as an actress, which is to engage artistically with life, in all its pain and glory.“, concluded the actress who experienced a terrible personal ordeal when she won an Oscar in 2003.
rest under this advertisement