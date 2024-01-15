Yu Darvish leads San Diego Padres to win

San Diego Padres He tried, at all costs, to add a second win of the preseason. yu darvish He did a great job on the mound.

victory in spring training For Guardian He has been elusive in the first six matches. Currently, they have a record of two wins and four losses, making it difficult in the exhibition matches. However, the situation changed this afternoon Peoria Stadium, local people won six runs against three To kansas city royals,

San Diego Padres beat Royals with Yu Darvish as hero





The Japanese pitcher had a stellar performance in his first start in spring training. He faced a total of eight batters in two innings of work. He struck out Nelson Velazquez, Nick Loftin and Garrett Hampson. He gave up two hits and no runs in that span.

Oscar Mercado stood out among the outstanding aggressive speakers. right fielder of San Diego He hit two home runs and drove in three runs in his two at-bats. While Mason McCoy, the shortstop, who started this afternoon, hit a triple, a single and two RBI.

Tyler Wade also contributed to the win with three singles in four at-bats and set his batting average at .273.

tolerance of San Diego Padres He had nine hits, three of which were extra-base hits. Also stars, Fernando Tatis Jr. emptied in two, and manny machadoHad two strikeouts in the same number of at-bats.

next meeting of GuardianThe match is to be held on Wednesday, 28th February against the team of chicago white sox In this Camelback RanchThe training complex is located Glendale, Arizona,

