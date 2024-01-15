Varadero is now the tenth best beach in the world according to TripAdvisor

The popular Varadero beach dropped one place among the world’s best beaches, according to the annual ranking of tripadvisor, Now, in tenth place on the list of the 25 most relevant on the planet during the last year is the Matanzas Spa anchor.



According to the aforementioned US travel portal, the labels that were prominent in relation to Varadero were: activity, entertainment, expensive and wellness.

The TripAdvisor website also highlights that this location has “everything you’d expect from an ideal beach: golden sand, turquoise blue waters and impressive sunsets.”

Likewise, remember that in the main Cuban resorts you can do various activities such as swimming, diving or kayaking.

As if that wasn’t enough, visitors will have the option to take a trip by catamaran, go fishing, play a game of beach volleyball and take a walk on the shore. TripAdvisor invites you to “simply relax and enjoy the beautiful natural landscape”.

tripadvisor top

The TripAdvisor list is led by Falésia Beach in Portugal. In the Caribbean, the best were: Playa de la Bahía de Gracia in Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos Islands, and Playa del Águila in Palma – Eagle Beach, Aruba.

In relation to the topic, earlier this year the specialized site The World’s 50 Best Beaches revealed its list of the best beaches around the world.

In that other ranking, Varadero was in 48th place. The decline of Varadero is related to the decline in tourism indicators that Cuba has presented during recent months.

Actually, tourism got off to a bad start in 2024. The number of tourists increased marginally by 4.3% in January compared to the same period last year. However, only 55% of the January month average was recorded for the 2017-2019 phase.

Finally, at the top of this other list (50 best beaches in the world) are Lucky Beach in Australia, Source d’Argent in Seychelles and Hidden in the Philippines.



