it will be like this from now on

Low cost airlines may change their commercial policy hand luggage Following changes proposed by the European Parliament, the number of cabin passengers. However, the companies rejected these claims Carry-on bags were free, even if the request was Approval was given in October.

Change the size of carry-on bags on planes: these will be the new measures and when they will come into effect

In this 2023, Air tickets to Spain and the rest of Europe have become more expensive due to rising fuel prices., Furthermore, the inflation affecting the region has forced citizens to look for alternatives to make their flights affordable and not spend Additional cost for accessories.

Expected changes that come with carry-on suitcases on planes

Although hand luggage is decided by the company, Air navigation law provides that it must be included in the ticket price, However, measurements or weight are not specified, so companies can set limits for their customers.

These are the new agreed measures

In this sense, International Air Transport Association recommends that hand luggage does not exceed 55 cm x 35 cm x 20 cm, This time, He European Parliament Measures to be able to fly with hand luggage at no extra cost have been approved stampbut depends on requestl Council of Europe.