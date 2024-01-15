It’s worth eating at the eccentric restaurant of the crashed helicopter in Medellín

‘Hangar M45’ is a themed restaurant located in the Manrique neighborhood in Medellin, CKnown for its unique experience of flying in a helicopter after enjoying delicious cuisine.

This space has gone viral on TikTok for its special industrial setting, which simulates a real hangar amid airstrips and airplane chairs that act as tables. In the past few hours, a group of six people made news after a plane crashed seconds after takeoff.

The site is promoted as a tourist destination to be enjoyed on any occasion, with the bonus of seeing the capital of Antioquia from the sky.

Related topics



(You may be interested in: Antioquian Beans: Learn about this delicious version of beans.)

According to his official account, This place has a diverse menu with all kinds of specialty food from sushi to meats. Pointing out some specific cuisine varieties from around the world.

Due to its unusual aerial scheme, it did not go unnoticed by some TikTok users.

Through social networks, many people have asked How much might this special option offered by the restaurant cost, Since with this type of transportation it is not very common to find places where you can afford a private trip.

According to the user @vonvito, who has more than 500 thousand followers on the Asian network and shares reviews about some food places and culinary plans, getting around the city by helicopter costs 20 minutes. $290,000 per person.



(Keep reading: Coffee in Cali: These are the best coffee shops in the city).

This is different from consumption, because the travel is done with a company that provides flight services, so those interested must take a short course before boarding the plane as a safety and prevention measure.

What can you eat in Hangar M45?

According to the website you can find Entrees like Argentinian Empanadas x5, from 19,900 pesos Smoked Salmon or Rib Tacos from 39,900, Pulled Heart of Palm from 32,900, Black Pudding and Banana Arepitas with a price of 27,900 pesos.

As far as main dishes go, you can find ‘Rib Eye’ for 150,000 pesos, Which consists of a boneless rib cut; ‘New York’, which is a wide beef tenderloin with a soft texture at a price 132,000 pesos and the ‘T-bone’, a T-shaped bone cut of beef that is priced at 280,000 pesos.

As for drinks, the restaurant offers an entire menu based on wine and different methods, prices can range from 35,000 pesos to 52,000 pesos depending on the preparation.

Visit municipalities near Medellín in 2023



Nathalia Gomez Parra

Digital Scope Editorial

Time

more news