Saint West, Kim Kardashian’s son, with Messi on the field!

Is Kim Kardashian Considering Pro Football Career For Saint?

In any case, we don’t know who was more proud, the businesswoman or her son Saint when the young boy arrived on the Los Angeles football field hand in hand with Lionel Messi. Kim Kardashian, who filmed the entrance from beginning to end, played the role of her son’s absolute fan, in any case it goes without saying.

“Saints (and) Messi walking on the pitch during tonight’s LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami match!!! He is living the absolute dream! » she captioned the video.

Inter Miami, where the Argentinian footballer now plays, played against LA Galaxy on home ground for the Californians. And, as is the tradition, players from both teams entered the field holding the hand of a child. These younger supporters, who are young players, are called “escort kids”.

Like all his younger teammates, Saint West, wearing white shorts and a jersey with Dream Team written on the back, platinum braided hair, is the first to reach out, holding the hand of the football star, who turns to face him at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles Exchange a few words as you enter the field. Another shot shows the children facing the players and the audience. A photo taken from the stands and behind by Kim Kardashian shows Saint and her younger brother focusing on the match happening before their eyes.

Saint West had already met Lionel Messi before the footballer’s first match at Inter Miami in 2023. His mother published a photo and described this wonderful moment as “the most beautiful day of her life.”

Soccer is less popular in the United States than in South America or Europe. Having ambassadors like Kim Kardashian (via Saint) can help inspire young players to strive for adventure!