IWIL 2024: Mental well-being of lawyers under the microscope

The Institute for Well-Being in Law will soon be hosting the IWIL 2024 conference online on 23, 24 and 25 January. The body seeks to provide knowledge and tools so that those in the legal world can better deal with matters of well-being and mental health.

As written on their website, “We offer four unique wellness themes including personal, workplace, and law school wellness. And new this year, a special session focuses on wellness at the state and local level. Our program includes engaging sessions, expert speakers and valuable networking opportunities.

Mental health is a constant topic of conversation within legal practice, as lawyers are more likely to be overtired and stressed in the workplace. “Research conducted by LawCare – and which included the participation of 1,700 professionals belonging to the legal world – estimated that workers belonging to the field of litigation are at high risk of falling into extreme burnout, indicating that 69% of them suffer from “With a mental health problem in the past 12 months, 25% of those surveyed reported being a victim of bullying, discrimination or harassment in their workplaces,” noted an IdealX.Press article about the issue. Is.

Robert Chander, chair of the Wellbeing Committee Union Internationale des Avocats (UIA), points to the progress made on mental health in the profession and the important role of legal organizations in promoting mental health practices: “I think we have done that in recent years. There has been considerable progress over the years, but not enough. “There are structural issues in the profession that need to be addressed, as well as the promotion of individual mental health by bar associations, law firms and legal departments.”

Chander also refers to the importance of generating examples regarding lawyers’ mental health, “Conferences can be useful if they instruct attendees on practical measures that should be adopted to promote mental health in the profession . In particular, those in management roles should be encouraged to become ‘champions’ who promote individual mental health and recognize the structural causes of some mental health problems among lawyers.

The event will feature Yale University professor and expert on the “science of happiness” Laurie Santos as a speaker and keynote speaker. The goal of your conference will be to provide knowledge about how to make wiser decisions and live happier, more fulfilled lives.

Other speakers participating will be Christa Larsen, Shalini George, Francesca Acocella, John Kropp, Rudir Christel and Michael Kraut. Prices for law firms vary depending on each individual’s position or work, but the typical price is US$325. Special prices are available for law schools and law students.

