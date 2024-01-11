What happened to the Mexican mission to Luna and why is its failure being discussed?

A few days after liftoff, the first Mexican mission to the Moon, Colmena, suffered an event that changed its destiny.

There’s been a lot of talk so far this week, and parts of last week hiveThe First Mexican mission to the Moon, But, within a few days of its launch, discussion about it started. failure, What happened?

What is the first Mexican mission to the Moon and what does it involve?

According to linksThe first Mexican laboratory to place instruments in the stratosphere and to develop instruments with international agencies, Kolmena’s main objective is to become a leader in testing the concept of using autonomous micro-robots in space exploration and mining operations.,

Mission includes 5 microrobots Self-organized and capable of collecting information from the lunar surface. Due to its ratio (Diameter 12 cm and weight less than 60 grams) The robots will be a few centimeters away from the lunar regolith.

So that Last January 8, the Colmena Mission began its journey to its destinationon board the ship Peregrine Lunar Lander, a lander built by Astrobotic Technology. takeoff took place in Cape Canaveral, Florida,

What happened to Komena?

basically what happened is the ship passenger Will not be able to land on the Moon, because a fuel leak,

UNAM’s Institute for Nuclear Sciences says that, whatever the outcome, Colmena has taken an important stepGiven that it has become possible to clarify technical-scientific knowledge, academic training and offer a path to upcoming missions,

that’s how it is, Colmena represents the first of a series of three missions to the Moon by 2030Space exploration by Mexico will therefore continue in the coming years.

