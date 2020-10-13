Pedro joins Marlins for Caribbean Series

\n\n”,”providerName”:”twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:”null,”type”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”content type”:”rich”},{“__typename”:”markdown”,”content”:”The Caribbean Series is a seven-team tournament composed of the champions of each of the winter leagues that make up the professional baseball confederation of the Caribbean (Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Mexico) and representatives from Nicaragua, Panama and Curaçao. \n\nThe two foundations will split raffle proceeds 50/50 from each of the tournament’s 25 games. Additionally, a collectible glass will be available exclusively at the stadium, and proceeds will benefit the Pedro Martínez Foundation. MIAMI – As soon as the Marlins learned they would have the privilege of hosting the first Caribbean Series in a Major League stadium, the organization began looking for a partnership.
President of Business Operations Caroline O’Connor and former Major League Hall of Fame Dominican pitcher Pedro Martínez explained Thursday why the Miami Marlins Foundation and the Pedro Martínez Foundation partnered to tackle the upcoming Caribbean Series, which will be played from March 1 to 9. It will happen between February. LoanDepot Park.
“We’ve been talking for over a year,” O’Connor said. “For a few years we knew that we would be lucky enough to organize the 2024 Caribbean Series, and the first thing we did was to contact the Pedro Martínez Foundation. We have our academy in the Dominican Republic. We have seen all his work and Pedro is a sporting icon who has given so much to Caribbean baseball. We know our ace Sandy Alcantara admires Pedro, whom he thanked after winning the Cy Young (National League) in 2022. So Pedro’s organization was one of the first people we contacted.
The Caribbean Series is a seven-team tournament featuring the champions of each winter league from the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Mexico) and representatives from Nicaragua, Panama and Curaçao.
The two foundations will split 50/50 raffle proceeds from each of the tournament’s 25 games. Additionally, a collectible glass will be available exclusively at the stadium, and proceeds will benefit the Pedro Martínez Foundation. As the emblematic non-profit organization of the Caribbean Series, the Pedro Martínez Foundation will play a role in supporting youth with difficulties through educational, health and sports programs.
“We’re very excited to join forces on this,” said Martínez, who visited Kensington Park Elementary School, part of the Marlins Slugger Schoolhouse program, after the press conference. “As you know, I don’t like to talk a lot about what we do in the community, but I think it’s very important. I think it’s very important that people understand our culture better. I think right now the Caribbean Series, and the fact that we’re here in Miami, which is a city with a mix of cultures, I think it gives all of us a great opportunity to better understand why we’re so excited, Why so happy, and why do we put so much emotion into a ball game? And I think that culture really needs to be highlighted. “I think people need to understand how much we care about young people.”
The Pedro Martínez Foundation, founded by Pedro himself, is dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of youth in both the United States and Latin America. Through its commitment to providing educational opportunities, healthcare and sports initiatives, the Foundation aims to empower and energize all those in need.
The Pedro Martínez Foundation will also host “Caribbean Feast,” a special event that will take place at LoanDepot Park on February 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will get to taste chef-prepared dishes, hang out with Pedro on the field and have the opportunity to meet and greet Martínez and other renowned athletes, in addition to receiving tickets to the semifinal game at 3 p.m. ET. To purchase tickets for the event, visit https://pedromartinezfoundation.com/.
“People don’t understand it, they don’t internalize it,” Martínez said, highlighting the story of the Braves’ Venezuelan star Ronald Acuña Jr., who accepted his 2023 National League Most Valuable Player award. game. Of your country’s winter league. “They don’t understand our love and passion for the game, so I think it’s very important for us to promote all this.
“Baseball is more than just baseball. Baseball is culture. This is love, this is passion. Sure, it’s a race, but it’s much more than that. It’s a bigger responsibility than people realize. And we lovingly embrace the challenge of being a baseball player and all the things we have to do to make the game better and better.”
