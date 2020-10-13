“Baseball is culture”: Pedro joins Marlins for Caribbean Series





”,”providerName”:”twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:”null,”type”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”content type”:”rich”},{“__typename”:”markdown”,”content”:”The Caribbean Series is a seven-team tournament composed of the champions of each of the winter leagues that make up the professional baseball confederation of the Caribbean (Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Mexico) and representatives from Nicaragua, Panama and Curaçao.



The two foundations will split raffle proceeds 50/50 from each of the tournament’s 25 games. Additionally, a collectible glass will be available exclusively at the stadium, and proceeds will benefit the Pedro Martínez Foundation. As the emblematic non-profit organization of the Caribbean Series, the Pedro Martínez Foundation will play a role in supporting youth with difficulties through educational, health and sports programs.”,”type”:”text”},{” __typename”: “image”,”caption”:null,”relevantCaption”:null,”relevantAspectRatio”:null,”credit”:null,”contentType”:null,”format”:”JPG”,”templateURL”:”https:/ /img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/uftjahg5eajrl9xlffx”,”type”:”image”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content”:””We are Very excited to join forces on this,” said Martinez, who toured Kensington Park Elementary School, part of the Marlins Slugger Schoolhouse program, after the press conference. “As you know, what we do in the community I don’t like to talk about it too much, but I think it’s very important. I think it’s very important that people understand our culture better. I think right now the Caribbean series, and The fact that we’re here in Miami, a city with a mix of cultures, I think it gives all of us a great opportunity to better understand why we’re so excited, so happy, and why we’re on the ball. Why put so much emotion into sports? And I think that culture really needs to be highlighted. I think people need to understand how much we care about youth.”



The Pedro Martínez Foundation, founded by Pedro himself, has a positive impact on the lives of youth in both the United States and Latin America. Dedicated to making an impact. Through its commitment to provide opportunities for education, health care and sports initiatives, the Foundation aims to empower and encourage all those in need.



The Pedro Martínez Foundation hosts a special event “Caribbean Feast” or “Caribbean Banquet ” will also host. Will be at LoanDepot Park on February 8th from 10am to 2pm ET. Attendees will get to taste chef-prepared dishes, hang out with Pedro on the field and have the opportunity to meet and greet Martínez and other renowned athletes, in addition to receiving tickets to the semifinal game at 3 p.m. ET. To purchase tickets for the event, visit https://pedromartinezfoundation.com/.



”People don’t understand it, they don’t assimilate it,” said Martínez, who highlighted the Venezuelan star’s anecdotes The Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr., who accepted the 2023 National League Most Valuable Player Award before a game in his country’s winter league. “They don’t understand the love and passion we have for the game, so I think it’s very important that we promote all of that.



”Baseball is more than just baseball. Baseball is culture. This is love, this is passion. Sure, it’s a race, but it’s much more than that. It’s a bigger responsibility than people realize. And we lovingly embrace the challenge of being a baseball player and do everything we have to do to make the game better and better.””,”type”:”text”}”,”relativeSiteUrl” :”/news / baseball-is-culture-pedro-joins-the-marlins-for-the-caribbean-series”,”contenttype”:”news”,”subheadline”:null,”summary”:”Miami – As As soon as the Marlins learned they would have the privilege of hosting the first Caribbean Series in a Major League stadium, the organization was looking for a partnership.

