Ja Morant to have season-ending shoulder surgery

memphis grizzlies superstar Ja Morant to have season-ending right shoulder surgeryThe team announced this on Monday night.

Morant injured his right shoulder during a training session on Saturday, causing him to miss Sunday’s road win over the Phoenix Suns. According to the team, he underwent an MRI which revealed an underlying labral tear and will require surgery to repair it.

Morant is expected to be Fully recovered by the start of the 2024–25 season.

The Grizzlies finished 6–3 with Morant in the lineup, matching Memphis’ win total during his 25-game suspension. Which he accomplished at the beginning of the season. Morant was suspended for conduct detrimental to the league for carrying a gun during an Instagram Live video. He was suspended for eight games after a similar incident last season.

Morant will be the second Memphis starter to undergo season-ending surgery. Steven Adams will be out for the entire season after undergoing preseason surgery to repair his cruciate ligament. An injury to the front of his right knee has kept him out of action since January last year.

Morant, a two-time All-Star who is in the first season of a five-year, $197 million max contract extension, Averaged 25.1 points and 8.1 assists in his nine games this season,

The Grizzlies are in 13th place in the Western Conference with a 13-23 record.