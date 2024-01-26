Jabugo is promoted as an ’emotional well-being municipality’ in Fitur

Jabugo Huelva is one of the cities that has presented its attractions in Fitur 2024. The Mayor, Gilberto Domínguez, has announced the works that will be developed throughout this year. Tourist experiences for emotional health with the project Municipality with emotional well-being.

A unique initiative that aims to combine the most outstanding tourism resources of the municipality with people’s emotional health, promoting unique experiences based on nature, sports and gastronomy.









Gilberto Domínguez is accompanied by the Deputy Mayors, Elena Castilla and Mireya Sánchez, and has given two presentations of the project, Thursday at the Philippines stand and today, Friday, at the Huelva stand in the Andalusia Pavilion. Also present was José Antonio Galliani, president of the SEBITAL Association, an organization that has given Jabugo the title of Municipality with Emotional Well-Being that has promoted the project.

The Mayor has said that, “After the success in 2023 Spanish Gastronomic City, “The City Council is now embarking on a new phase with which to continue to evaluate our tourist resources and their ability to generate happiness and emotional well-being in all those who visit us.” Domínguez explained that “There is nothing more joyful than sharing a plate of the best ham in the world and even more if it is done in Jabugo, enjoying our pastures, our trails and our nature; “That is the aim of this project, to provide our visitors with a unique and unforgettable experience.”

Program Jabugo, Municipality is emotionally healthy It includes activities aimed at promoting healthy gastronomic tourism, with already recognized experiences such as the largest stew in the world or precampanadus with Iberian ham. Along with these, new features such as culinary workshops, gastronomic parties and emotional self-care workshops are also included.

On the other hand, in the field of active tourism, the program includes the promotion of paths ‘story jabugo’, One of the most visited places in the region, which will feature a program of guided tours, talks on emotional well-being and a healthy lunch.

In addition, activities will be carried out in collaboration with educational centers through the educational offer “Colegio Sendero de Cuento”, in which, together with the teaching staff, the benefits derived from the implementation of these routes will be disseminated among children, interspersed with sports. will be promoted. Nature and emotional well-being.

To publicize the project, the Mayor has presented a promotional site for this new tourist resource and invites people to come to Jabugo to enjoy everything that the City Council has prepared for the coming months.