Jacu comes to Mexico with an ambitious strategy and a product to achieve it

He Otomi Ceremonial Center witness the arrival of jeku Till Mexico. under the shelter of chiri groupThe company wants to position itself as an option for buyers who are looking for adventure without forgetting comfort and luxury on the road.

According to the brand, choosing that location for its official launch in the Mexican market is synonymous with good fortune and highlights the importance it gives to the country within their sales strategy.

Photo: Luis Vilchis/El Universal

Announced globally during the Shanghai Auto Show in April 2023, it is part of chiri groupWhich has international support in the automotive industry.

Its name comes from a combination of words jagger (Hunter in German) and Cold, This concept points to the fact that the brand is focused on being taken seriously against its competitors, but also that it will have a casual and friendly character with its users.

Photo: Luis Vilchis/El Universal

The truck that will start Jeku operations in Mexico jeku 7A compact SUV that’s designed for pleasant road enjoyment, but also fun when the pavement is gone.





Photo: Luis Vilchis/El Universal

The most equipped versions of this model have 7 driving modes, which will also have all-wheel drive. the heart of jeku 7 It will be a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with 186 horsepower and over 200 pound-feet of torque.

This entire propulsion scheme will be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Inside, jeku 7 It is known for its high dose of equipment and technology. A vertical screen of up to 14.8 inches, synthetic leather and ventilated seats, a panoramic roof and up to 15 ADAS driving aids place this truck among the most complete products in its segment.

Photo: Luis Vilchis/El Universal

Regarding design, jeku 7 It has a sizable grille with chrome accents to highlight its luxury language on the road, as well as square shapes that, overall, look good and don’t look like they’ll become outdated in the years to come.

Photo: Luis Vilchis/El Universal

The brand plans to open 40 distributors across 32 states in the country, the first of which will be launched in the next few days.