James Paxton, Dodgers close to deal (source)

Injuries have been a frequent problem for Paxton throughout his career. The left-hander played at least 120 innings in four consecutive seasons from 2016 to 2019, but he battled a series of injuries in almost every other season. Also in 2023, Paxton began the season on the disabled list with right hamstring discomfort and ended it due to inflammation in his right knee. When Paxton has been on the mound, he has been very effective (career ERA+ of 112 and FIP of 3.46). The main problem for the 35-year-old left-hander is staying on the field.