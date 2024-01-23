Saoirse Ronan reveals she intended to be “weird Barbie” in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie

Saoirse Ronan has revealed she was originally supposed to join Greta Gerwig’s summer hit Barbie as “weird Barbie”.

In the end, scheduling problems got in the way of the 29-year-old working with the American director for the third time, as she starred in 2017’s Lady Bird and the 2019 adaptation of Gerwig’s Little Women.




Speaking to Variety, the Dubliner said: “I was definitely going to be a ‘Weird Barbie’.

“I don’t know how to take it, you know? I mean, I would have been with Kate McKinnon, it would have been cool.

“But yes, I worked with the costume designer Jacqueline Durran. After she made (the costumes), I was wondering who will I end up being?

“Because I had a scene, but never got to do it and I wasn’t in the movie… and she said, ‘Oh, obviously you’re going to be a very strange Barbie, Saoirse.’

