News, fighting in Gaza, deaths and more

After the United States and the United Kingdom launched another round of strikes on Monday, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Tuesday that the campaign to degrade the Houthis’ military capabilities would continue.

“Since we last took action, 10 days ago, there have been more than 12 attacks on ships by the Houthis in the Red Sea. These attacks are illegal, unacceptable, and what we have done is, once again, sent the clearest message possible “We will continue to reduce their ability to carry out these attacks while also sending the clearest message possible that we back up our words and our warnings with action,” Cameron told the media on Tuesday.

Cameron said that in addition to the latest airstrikes, Britain would use “a whole suite of measures”, including the Royal Navy in the Red Sea and sanctions, to increase pressure on the Houthis.

On Monday, four Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s, supported by a pair of Voyager air tankers, joined US forces in a deliberate strike on Houthi sites in Yemen, Britain’s Defense Ministry said in a press release.

This was a lower number than the earlier joint operation on January 11, in which more than 30 Houthi positions were attacked.