James will get a great salary in 2024

The Colombian will receive a good amount of money this year.

james rodriguez He had 2023 full of chiaroscuro. The colombian went from olympiacos Sao Paulo A few months ago and in the Brazilian league he has gradually tried to recover his level. He had 2023 full of chiaroscuro. The colombian went from olympiacosA few months ago and in the Brazilian league he has gradually tried to recover his level. The Colombian has had plenty of time in the Sao Paulo team and won his first title with the team, the Brazilian Cup, but he has not fully convinced Dorival Júnior to become a regular starter. Well, the challenge for the Colombian player in 2024 is to convince his coach and play an important role in the various competitions to be held in Sao Paulo in 2024 such as the Copa Libertadores, Brasileirão, Brazilian Cup and Paulista Championship.

That is why, as a way to support them and give them confidence, São Paulo has decided to increase their salaries for this year.

According to journalist George Nicola, James’s earnings have increased since January 1.

According to the information provided by the communicator, the Cucutano midfielder will earn one million reais in 2024. That means his monthly salary will be $300,000.

It should be noted that at the end of 2023 it was mentioned that the future of the Colombian in São Paulo is uncertain because the player will not be completely comfortable, but the only thing that is certain is that James had a great start to the year.

