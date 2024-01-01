The world’s first fully autonomous restaurant powered by AI opens in Pasadena

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is gaining popularity in all fields And the world of hamburger restaurants could not be left behind.

first restaurant A virtually autonomous world powered by artificial intelligence It began offering service in Southern California in December.

CaliExpress by Flippy, located at 561 East Green Street, PasadenaOffers its burgers and fries prepared by robots that cook meat and fry potatoes until they are almost ready to reach customers.

People who visit this unique restaurant have the opportunity to watch the robots go through the entire process from start to finish, Preparing your meal after submitting your order,

employee interference Simply place slices of meat and cheese on the grill and packaging burgers for delivery to customers.

But the whole process of cooking meat and frying potatoes It’s the robot’s responsibilityWhich remove the food at precise times so customers can enjoy their burgers practically as soon as they leave the grill.

In a press release, Flippy by CaliExpress reported that, for the time being, The menu is very simple, consisting of hamburgers, cheeseburgers and fries.,

The robot arms are in charge of cooking burgers and frying potatoes. Credit: Anthony Wallace | AFP/Getty Images

restaurant possible thanks For partnership between Cali GroupAn advanced technology holding company; Miso Robotics, creator of FlippyThe world’s first AI-powered robotic frying station, and popidA technology company that uses biometrics to simplify ordering and payment systems.

“Order taking and robotic cooking powered by artificial intelligence enable major chains that deliver food to the United States Substantial improvement in quality, stability and speedRich Hull, CEO of Miso Robotics, said in the statement.

“As far as we know, this is the world’s first operational restaurant where, Both ordering and each cooking process is fully automatedPopID CEO John Miller said in the press release.

Miller highlighted that the marriage of these different technologies will create the most autonomous restaurant in the world, It is the culmination of years of researchGrowth and investment in a family of revolutionary companies.

Using this technology, Flippy by CaliExpress estimates that slipping and irritation will be virtually eliminated, as well. Reduce wastage of food and edible oil,

The restaurant said in its statement that the kitchen could be run by a small team of people.

Visitors to CaliExpress by Flippy will have the opportunity to not only admire the robots that prepare their burgers and fries, but also You’ll be able to see dancing robotic arms, experimental 3D printed artworks and photographic exhibitions, among other attractions.

For now, customers who want to try CaliExpress by Flippy Food you must make a reservation On their website which you can access from this link.

With their registration, people You can get information about special offers And details about the tour, with the opportunity to request guided tours for schools and educational groups, so that future generations can learn more about artificial intelligence and its role in the kitchen.

customers have the opportunity Choose from 10 languages To make your reservation without any problem.

CaliExpress by Flippy It serves only from Monday to FridayDuring their lunch time from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and during their dinner time from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Hopefully an opening will be scheduled for this in the future Official announcement of the opening of CaliExpress by Flippy,

