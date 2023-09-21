New progress on the renovation of the building that will complete the work of medicine in Huesca

The Provincial Council of Huesca has taken a decisive step towards Improvement of old children’s residence From the capital of Huesca, where Future Full Degree in MedicineWhich will start being implemented progressively from the 2024-2025 academic year.

The PP government team highlighted this Thursday that with this advance it “complies” with commitment Acquired with the Government of Aragon, the University of Zaragoza and Huesca City Council to advance as far as possible the administrative processes that allow the transition West Wing Of former residence.

To perform these functions the Provincial Council is already European fund of 3 million euros achieved by the previous PSOE government, to which it will add One million euros more than one’s own money, The estimated cost of complete rehabilitation is 7.5 million euros,

Now he has put in the tender Drafting execution project and construction management for 359,914 euros, The contract establishes very specific execution deadlines: six weeks from the formalization of the contract for the drafting of the basic project and 20 weeks for the execution project.

is the purpose of Complete the project between May and June To be able to start this year plays already inside January 2025 and end them in one Estimated period of 18 monthsbefore reaching the limit of being able to justify the given European funds.

Thanks to these works, the western wing of the building will be rehabilitated. New classrooms, offices and laboratories, it will be necessary to do it again deck In addition to strengthening and protecting structure Also improving the energy efficiency of the building so that its consumption is almost zero.

University of Zaragoza has already approved Modification of study plan The new degree will start coming into effect from the next academic year.