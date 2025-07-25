Florence Pugh has captured the hearts of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with her portrayal of Yelena Belova. However, it seems black mother Instead the role almost went to Saoirse Ronan.

Florence Pugh made a splash by jumping from the indie scene to the MCU. all the issues people had black mother, Pugh was definitely not one of them. However, it looks like the role of Yelena Belova almost went to fellow indie darling Saoirse Ronan, who reportedly rejected the Marvel character before it was offered to Pugh:

“As for Saoirse (Ronan), I heard she said something else. She played Florence’s sister on ‘Black Widow,'” Justin Kroll revealed in a recent episode City, “Marvel didn’t appeal to him, and he had no interest in it.”

Given Saoirse Ronan’s acting record, it’s no surprise that she wasn’t interested in joining a Marvel film. While it would certainly have been interesting to see Ronan as the now-iconic Yelena Belova, it seems best for everyone to pass on the actress and let Florence Pugh take over the character. Once again, it looks like the MCU has struck gold with its cast!

During Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation in July, it was revealed that Jake Schreiber would direct the upcoming from lightning Project. Eric Pearson, author black motherWrote a draft of the script before being replaced by Lee Sung Jin.

from lightning It features a star-studded cast, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, David Harbor as the Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as the Ghost, Yelena Belova as Florence Pugh, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Sebastian. Stane as Bucky Barnes and Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross. Ayo Adebir and Steven Yeun also star in undisclosed roles.

from lightning Currently set to release in theaters on July 25, 2025. Stay tuned for the latest news about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!