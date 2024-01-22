Japan becomes the fifth country to successfully reach the Moon

Eastern nation writes its name in the history books of space conquest

Archive image of a recreation of the Japanese lunar module

We marvel at the possibilities that NASA missions give us, but the reality is that there are many more countries, besides the United States, that humanity continues to discover what outer space has in store for us. today we have to congratulations to japan and his space program,

Japan is the fifth world power to reach the Moon

As you can read in the publication that we leave you below these lines, and in the JAXA statement, it is the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency itself that has confirmed that slim moduleAbbreviation for Intelligent Landing Module for Moon Probes, successfully landed on the moon On our satellite.

According to data revealed by JAXA, it was 4:20 pmSpanish Peninsular Time, from the past 20th January When the lunar module touched down on the surface of the Moon. After landing, and the mission participants relieved, it seems Communication with SLIM can be restored,

(Press release)

Results of Moon Landing by Smart Lander (SLIM) for Moon Investigation

https://t.co/zRkY7s7Noi – JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) (@JAXA_en) 19 January 2024

When issuing the statement, JAXA assured that solar panels of module They were not generating electricity. and that’s the main Priority Was recovery of slim module data, Following the analysis of said data, the agency itself will continue to reveal details of the mission in future updates both on its website and social networks.

It is worth remembering that there are currently many countries that have ventured into Moon exploration, or will soon do so. usa Its attempt to reach the South Pole has failed, although the second part of the Artemis mission is already underway, and other nations such as India display eastern power In scientific matters.

Congratulations @JAXA_en On becoming the historic 5th country to successfully land on the Moon! We value our partnership and continued cooperation across the universe @NASAArtemis, – Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) 19 January 2024

after usaextinct the Soviet Union, China And India, Japan has joined the exclusive club of countries that have led the Name a nation for our satelliteIt is the third country to do so this century, given that the United States reached the Moon in the 1960s and the Soviet Union in the 1970s.

slim missionBy the way, it integrates a New technology to do high precision landingWhich could mean before and after the arrival of new instruments and modules on the Moon and other celestial bodies.