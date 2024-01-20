Jeff Bezos to earn more than $7 million per hour in 2023

jeff bezosthe visionary founder of AmazonAccording to , his net worth witnessed an astonishing increase from $107 billion to $177 billion during the year 2023, which represents a massive increase of $70 billion in just twelve months. Luck,

This extraordinary increase equates to earnings of approximately $191,780,822 per day or a staggering $7,990,868 per hour.

To put this impressive figure into perspective, the average income of a typical American worker in 2023 was $1.7 million, and Bezos reaches that figure in approximately 0.21 hours, which is equivalent to approximately 12.76 minutes. In other words, Bezos earns in less than a quarter of an hour what the average employee earns in his entire career.

Comparing this staggering hourly earnings to other giants around the world highlights the huge difference in income. For example, Elon MuskTesla and SpaceX CEOs earned about $4.5 million per hour over the same period, According to the data of forbes, While this figure is remarkable, it dwarfs Bezos’ impressive $7,990,868 per hour.

Another business titan, warren buffettKnown as the “Oracle of Omaha”, it had a much more modest performance in comparison. According to the above publication, Buffett will earn approximately $1,035,714 per hour in 2023, highlighting the gap between the financial giants.

The main source of the huge increase in Bezos’s wealth is his ownership of shares in Amazon, the company he founded in 1994. yahoo financeSince its initial public offering in 1997, Amazon has expanded from online retail to cloud computing with Amazon Web Services and digital streaming. These continued expansions have led to a steady increase in Amazon’s stock price, which has had a significant impact on Bezos’ personal fortune.

Over the years, Bezos has sold about $27 billion in Amazon stock, supporting his investments and ambitious projects. However, his base salary since 1998 has remained at $81,840 without bonuses or stocks.

In addition to Amazon, Bezos has diversified his investments from the founding of Blue Origin Enterprises to the acquisition Washington Post in 2013. His diverse approach, from emerging technologies to traditional media, demonstrates his ability to identify and capitalize on diverse business opportunities.

Despite criticism for his relatively low charitable donations compared to his net worth, Bezos has begun to increase his charitable contributions. In 2020, he pledged $10 billion to the Bezos Earth Fund to combat climate change and has supported various causes including education and homelessness.

Although they seem unattainable, Jeff Bezos’s financial achievements are a testament to the power of foresight, innovation, and perseverance. His story provides hope and inspiration to entrepreneurs who believe that dedication and strategic thinking are the tools that lead to unimaginable goals.