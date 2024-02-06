Jenna Ortega reveals her favorite movie, actor and series. And it’s a surprise!

Jenna Ortega is one of the most popular actresses right now and when she was asked about her favorite actor and series, she gave an answer that surprised her fans.

For several years now we have not been able to miss Jenna Ortega. The star, who rose to fame after her role as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series of the same name, has been making a series of films. When we asked the actress the question “Who is your favorite actor and your favorite movie”, her answer was surprising and impossible to guess in advance.,

a surprising choice

Jenna Ortega answered these questions in an Instagram Story. Then his fans asked him who is his favorite actor. The star’s answer is obvious: Harry Dean Stanton, One choice is explained by the fact that many of the films in which the man appears are among the young actress’s favorite feature films. For example Paris Texas, with your favorite actor in the lead role. A 1984 film that received a special Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and which tells the story of a man who reappears in the Texas desert after disappearing for four years. He finds his younger brother, but does not give him any information about his disappearance.

Jenna cites other feature films she likes that feature Harry Dean Stanton, such as Cool Hand Luke, Wild at Heart and David Lynch’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me. The actor still has a career spanning 60 years in the profession, which has given him a reputation as a cult actor. In addition to the titles cited by the young actress, she is also recognized for her roles in Alien, The 8th Passenger, Escape from New York and a small role in The Godfather Part 2. Later in her Instagram story, Jenna Ortega explains that it’s impossible for her to pick one movie, but she recently watched A Woman Under the Influence and thought it was crazy. It is a feature film released in 1974, starring Gena Rowlands in the lead role, which was nominated for an Oscar.

Where to find Jenna Ortega in 2024?

Jenna Ortega will be on all fronts in 2024. You’ve already got him in Miller Girl with Martin Freeman., A film in which the actress plays a brilliant student who will form a complicated relationship. Unfortunately, if we trust the site rotten Tomatoes, the film received a poor response from both critics and audiences. It should be especially noted that we will find him in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2, more than 35 years after the original. The protagonist of the first opus is recruited to live in a house and meets Lydia’s daughter, played by an actress. In short, Jenna Ortega isn’t ready to stop invading our screens,