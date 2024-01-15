Jenna Ortega wants to feel in control

Jenna Ortega – 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 – Getty

Jenna Ortega would like to feel “more in control.”

The Wednesday actress “cares a lot about people” and regrets that she didn’t have a “strategic way” to consider her career when she was younger.

Asked what she would have liked to have done differently in her career, she said in the 2024 Hollywood issue of Vanity Fair magazine: “I’m going to make people happy. I’d love to say I’m not anymore, but I am. I would like to feel a little more control over my experiences. When I was younger, I was so happy being part of the conversation that I didn’t really play strategically. It’s not that you have to do this. I would have liked to feel more empowered in my identity from an early age. ,

The 21-year-old actress – who has been working for 10 years – also regrets being so narrow-minded growing up and wishes she had more time to kick back and have fun.

She said: “I feel like I got stuck in a pattern where I took myself too seriously and couldn’t find balance in my life. When I was younger, I didn’t think about sleepovers, friends, and prom. ,