Who am I to say? Guardiola asks for advice on leading the national team

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool and the Premier League and, although many still do not believe it, this may not be the only blow.

Pep Guardiola may soon follow in his footsteps to fulfill his long-held dream: directing a national team.

“I would like to experience a live World Cup, European Championships, Copa America, whatever. I would like to experience a great national team competition. I don’t know when, in five, 10 or 15 years, but I would like to play in the World Cup as a coach. To work for a team, they have to love you and hire you, as is the case with clubs. “I don’t know who wants me to work for the national team,” he told ESPN.

He has a personal challenge: “When I arrived in Barcelona, ​​86% of the people didn’t want me. He said: ‘Exactly, it is better to arrive so that everything is good from the first day.’ I want people to doubt and I want them not to believe, that gives me energy to prove them wrong. They always try to make excuses when you win. At Barca it was because of Messi, at Bayern because they always won the Bundesliga and at City it was because of money. That is why now he wants to show who he is at the head of a team with which he will not have the option of mechanizing activities with tiring and repeated training sessions.

This message will not sound new to Manchester City, who once had to convince him to stay: “If I make a mistake, I’m going home. I think we have time. Now I feel very good, but football changes a lot. My opinion is that when you’ve got a year and a half left on your contract, that’s a very long time for football. We have time. Guardiola concluded, “Winning gives you more energy, when you lose a game you get more tired.” ,