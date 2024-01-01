Jenna Ortega: We Know More About Wednesday Season 2: Slideshow

1/10
We Know More About Season 2 of “Wednesday”! (Jenna Ortega explains)
Jenna Ortega talks about Season 2 of the series that made her an icon: definitely “Wednesday.” We listen.
Jenna Ortega just promises a more terrifying Season 2…
Jenna Ortega Says ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Will “Lean More Towards Horror”!
And what’s more, each episode of this highly anticipated second season of Netflix’s big hit will be like “a movie.”
“Everything is bigger this season. It’s a lot more action-packed,” the Emmy-nominated star said, reports IndieWire.
Superstar Jenna Ortega, star of indie horror films (including TI West) and “Scream,” is everywhere!
We especially look forward to it in Beetlejuice 2, always under Tim Burton’s watch!
But she could also end up in the Twilight reboot. The idea comes from Catherine Hardwicke, director of the first opus of the most famous vampire sagas for teens. Well, on the one hand, it’s a little lonely.
