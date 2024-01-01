Jenna Ortega: We Know More About Wednesday Season 2: Slideshow

1/10 We Know More About Season 2 of “Wednesday”! (Jenna Ortega explains)

© Netflix

2/10 We Know More About Season 2 of “Wednesday”! (Jenna Ortega explains)

3/10 Jenna Ortega talks about Season 2 of the series that made her an icon: definitely “Wednesday.” We listen.

© Abaka

4/10 Jenna Ortega just promises a more terrifying Season 2…

© Abaka

5/10 Jenna Ortega Says ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Will “Lean More Towards Horror”!

© Abaka

6/10 And what’s more, each episode of this highly anticipated second season of Netflix’s big hit will be like “a movie.”

© Netflix

7/10 “Everything is bigger this season. It’s a lot more action-packed,” the Emmy-nominated star said, reports IndieWire.

© Netflix

8/10 Superstar Jenna Ortega, star of indie horror films (including TI West) and “Scream,” is everywhere!

© Abaka

9/10 We especially look forward to it in Beetlejuice 2, always under Tim Burton’s watch!

© Abaka