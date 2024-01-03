Jennifer Lopez causes a sensation with her ultra trendy “mob wife” look

It’s impossible to miss in 2024. The trend of “mob wife” is everywhere on social networks. Inspired by characters from gangster films like Elvira Hancock (Michelle Pfeiffer) from “Scarface” or Ginger Mckenna (Sharon Stone) from “Casino,” this trend highlights key pieces like faux fur coats and animal prints, big jewelry and sexy dresses. .

>Also search: Jennifer Lopez causes a sensation in a plunging neckline dress and an incredible floral cape

All white and silver look

“Mob Wives” has already attracted many celebrities like Hailey Bieber, sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa. But, recently Jennifer Lopez has emerged as the undisputed queen of this look. Proof of this is his recent appearance on the Saturday Night Live show. The singer revealed an incredible all-white and silver look that did not leave her fans indifferent. She wore a tight dress with a plunging neckline, adorned with a necklace decorated with sequins representing roses. A piece paired with a long, immaculate faux fur coat and a pair of shiny silver shoes. And this isn’t the first time JLO has played the “mob wife” role. Fur coat, leather gloves, XXL glasses or even an ultra sexy dress… Jennifer Lopez nailed this look brilliantly.