Jessica Chastain Praises RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais at the Emmys

Jessica Chastain praises RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais at the Emmys

At the star-studded 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, the worlds of Hollywood and reality TV collided when Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain expressed her admiration for ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ (RHOBH) star Garcelle Beauvais. Chastain, who was nominated for an Emmy for her role on ‘George & Tammy,’ didn’t hesitate to praise Beauvais and the spark she brought to the popular reality show.

Emmys encounter takes social media by storm

The meeting between Chastain and Beauvais was more than just an exchange of pleasantries. The two shared a moment of affection during the event with a hug and an air kiss, a moment that was immediately shared on social media. It was not just a meeting of two stars, but an expression of mutual admiration. Chastain and Beauvais both acknowledged the mutual honor on their Instagram accounts, sparking further discussion on social media.

Chastain’s connection to RHOBH

Chastain’s admiration for Beauvais isn’t her only connection to RHOBH. The actress confessed on the show ‘Watch What Happens Live’ that she is in a real relationship with another RHOBH star, Kyle Richards. Chastain rented Richards’ home, which was later also rented by fellow RHOBH star Sutton Stracke. The ‘George & Tammy’ actress also expressed her desire to see Lisa Vanderpump back on RHOBH, showing a keen interest in the dynamics of the show.

High-profile RHOBH fans

Chastain isn’t alone in her praise of RHOBH. Other high-profile celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern have also expressed their fandom for the show. These point to RHOBH’s influence and reach, which extends far beyond the realm of reality TV and into the heart of Hollywood.