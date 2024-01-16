Would Snell be worth the risk as a free agent? For this team, yes

Can investing so much in an opener be a big risk? This has happened since the birth of free agency, ever since the Yankees signed Catfish Hunter following his departure from the A’s 50 years ago. It will always be risky. Some free agent starters – like Greg Maddux and CC Sabathia – continued to be at full strength. Some got injured. Dominican Pedro Martínez was the same when he arrived at the Mets, but then he got injured and was never the same.