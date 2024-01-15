Jesy Nelson looks incredible as she shows off her curves in swimwear during luxury vacation

Jesy Nelson looked incredible in a variety of swimwear during her latest luxury vacation.
Singer Jessie, 32, showed off her curves on Instagram today with a photo dump from her stay in Australia.
Just months after rekindling their romance, the former Little Mix star was joined on a trip Down Under by her boyfriend Zion Foster.
She surprised fans with her extremely sexy performance in a white and blue bikini with a “Super” motif.
Jessie was also seen in bed, as well as on the beach, reading Jacqueline Wilson’s The Diamond Girls.
The Boys singer also enjoyed hiking with Zion, sitting on a rock in a black T-shirt and matching shorts.
She started posing for mirror selfies in a white two-piece.
In her caption she wrote, “When I die bury me with Jackie Wills.”
The Sun was first to report how the X Factor winner broke up with her man last summer.
Jessie began dating the aspiring musician in late 2022.
Yet, in a TikTok video from December, he was seen sitting comfortably in a car.
In August, friends revealed that Jessie had ended their nine-month romance after a love-filled trip to the United States.
A source said: “Jesse is in a different situation than Zion these days. After all she is a few years older than Zion and has a different way of looking at things these days.
“His trip abroad was great but since he came back, Jesse realized it was time to move on.”
