Johan Vasquez scored a brilliant goal against Inter

The Mexican produced an excellent volley to surprise Yann Sommer and reduce the score.

mexican johan vásquezCentral genoaInaugurated his scoring account in the current season of a series with great goal Before at San Siro inter de milan,

Vasquez scored a goal genoa which reduced the earlier distances Inter (2-1) in the 53rd minute, although it was not enough for the Mexican team, as the leader won with goals from Kristjan Aslani and Alexis Sanchez.

Johan Vasquez scored a spectacular goal against the Serie A leader. efe

If there is any team that can have the honor of saying that it has competed against Inter, it is this one genoa, In the first leg they got a draw and in the second leg, at San Siro, he caused Simone Inzaghi’s team more trouble than any great player, rotating to take 3 fundamental points and suffering more losses than expected.

Vasquez Managed to score for the third consecutive season. He hasn’t missed an appointment since he came in ItalyAs they scored in the 2021/22 season genoa And scored with Cremonese in 2022–23.

Wearing the United Nations jersey this season genoa Newly promoted but very dangerous, Vasquez He closed the leader gap great goal From outside the area, a volley with his left foot that surprised the Swiss Yann Sommer under the goal post Inter,

Vasquez He had already scored this season, but he did so in the first round of Coppa Italia against Modena in August 2023.

The Mexican’s great goal was not enough and Inter confirmed a new victory to distinguish himself as the leader of a series With 72 points after the defeat of juventusWhich remained 57 units.

For his part, genoa It is 12th in the general table with 33 points, 10 above the relegation zone, which includes Salernitana (14), Sassuolo (20) and Cagliari (23).