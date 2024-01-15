John Deere increases its lead in the tractor market

In a year marked by difficulties in the entry of imported equipment and components, most of the brands present in the local market reduced their sales compared to 2022.

Last year, these were patented in Argentina 5,888 tractorswith a drop of -5.7% Regarding devices registered in 2022 (6,241 units).

Brands

Second place in the brand ranking in 2023 was New Holland, which concentrated 15.3% of sales in the region with 901 patent units in the year.

They displaced Pauni to third place (813 units, 13.8%).

Fourth place went to Case IH (784 units, 13.3%).

segment

John Deere’s leadership was based on the brand’s strong presence in tractors. 51-90 hpWhere it concentrated 59.7% of patents 917 units A total of 1,535 teams were registered in that section.

On the other hand, other brands in the higher power ranges scored more strongly. For example, in tractor 241-340 hp The largest market shares correspond to New Holland (31.4%) and Pauni (28.5%).