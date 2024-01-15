Skip to content
John Deere increases its lead in the tractor market
It concentrated 41.3% of patents in this sector in 2023. It increased units and market share.
In 2023, John Deere strengthens its leadership in Argentina Tractorwith 2,430 units Patents and market share 41.3% Of total sales of the item.
This is how it grew +16.7% compared to the units patented by the same brand during the previous year (2,083 units) and expanded the share gained in 2022 within this segment (33.4%).
In a year marked by difficulties in the entry of imported equipment and components, most of the brands present in the local market reduced their sales compared to 2022.
Last year, these were patented in Argentina 5,888 tractorswith a drop of -5.7% Regarding devices registered in 2022 (6,241 units).
Brands
Second place in the brand ranking in 2023 was New Holland, which concentrated 15.3% of sales in the region with 901 patent units in the year.
They displaced Pauni to third place (813 units, 13.8%).
Fourth place went to Case IH (784 units, 13.3%).
segment
John Deere’s leadership was based on the brand’s strong presence in tractors. 51-90 hpWhere it concentrated 59.7% of patents 917 units A total of 1,535 teams were registered in that section.
On the other hand, other brands in the higher power ranges scored more strongly. For example, in tractor 241-340 hp The largest market shares correspond to New Holland (31.4%) and Pauni (28.5%).
The data included in this article was taken from patent report Published monthly by the Automotive Dealers Association of the Argentine Republic (to face), prepared on the basis of official records of tractors, combine harvesters and self-propelled sprayers.
