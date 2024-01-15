Weather in Cuba today Monday, January 15, 2024

The Forecast Center of the Cuban Meteorological Institute reported this Sunday that an almost stationary and very weak front will bring cloudy weather to the western region, with sporadic rains mainly in the areas of its northern coast.

Today for Monday, according to Part According to the forecast released on its official website at 3:00 am, the morning will be partly cloudy over western north coast areas and partly cloudy over the rest of the country.

During the morning, it will be partly cloudy over most of Cuba and in the afternoon there will be clouds and scattered rain in some places in the western region, which will be rare in the rest of the archipelago.

Afternoon maximum temperatures will range between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius, higher in inland and south-eastern locations; And at night they will be between 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

In the areas of the northern coast of the eastern part, winds will blow from the east, with a speed between 10 to 25 kilometers per hour. The text above states that winds will be weakly variable over the rest of the archipelago.

According to the information given, there will be waves on the north-eastern coast. There will be small waves on the rest of the coast, which will reduce to calm seas in the north and west in the afternoon.

Weather in Cuba: January

INSMET specifies that the third month of the dry season in Cuba is January and in this month cold fronts affect the country more than in previous months, causing regular winter weather.

It is one of the least rainy months of the year and frontal systems are the main cause of rainfall.

The El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) phenomenon continues in the Pacific Ocean. Ocean conditions are stable. Sea surface temperatures in the central and western regions of that ocean far exceed the limits of the ENSO event.

The MEI index prediction model indicates that this event will last until April or May, and its greatest intensity will occur between February and March.