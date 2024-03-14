Joseph Martínez’s warning to Lionel Messi, Inter Miami and the entire MLS

It was one of the most awaited meetings in the beginning of MLS Because both the teams made a great start and added a good dose of spice. joseph martinez Will play against his former teammates inter miami, Although Lionel Messi was not present, a warning was given after the historic win cf montreal,

Martínez arrived at Inter Miami for the 2023 season as a great star, the reigning top scorer and reigning MLS champion. atlanta united, It was not for nothing that they paid him an annual salary of over $4.3 million dollars and he became the second highest paid player. Leo Messi, However, he was not able to perform as expected and one of his best friends on the team was chosen in his place. ’10’ Argentina: Luis Suarez.

The Venezuelan forward bid farewell to Inter Miami after registering 12 goals, 3 assists and 2,570 minutes in 40 games. Joseph Martínez’s next team was going to be cf montrealAnd after signing for a year with the option of another season, he has only two games to wait in MLS 2024 to get a revenge game against Messi and his former teammates.

Whereas Lionel Messi I watched the match in a box on 10th March 2024 chase stadium A scheduled rest period is agreed upon with the coach. gerardo ‘Bye’ martinoMartínez entered the second half and provided the assist for the historic mark that would cost Inter Miami the loss.

Joseph Martínez at the Inter Miami farewell dinner in 2023. (Photo: Imago)

CF Montreal beats Inter Miami 2-3 assistance from joseph martinez For the third and final goal. The Canadian team reached two wins and one loss in the beginning. mls 2024Which means the second best start in team history after the three wins and zero losses achieved in 2013. So there was no better moment than this.Venezuelan-born striker’s warning,

Josef Martínez’s warning to Messi and the entire MLS

After the win against Inter Miami on March 10, 2024, Josef Martínez finished in high spirits and did not hesitate to send a warning to Leo Messi and the entire MLS. cf montreal, “What a three points guys! We returned home with three points, a great game and we will continue! It’s nothing to this team! come on!”the Venezuelan striker said in a video published by the Canadian team’s X account.

Will Josef Martínez be able to face Leo Messi in MLS 2024?

With warm wishes Leonardo Campana And Sergio Busquets will end up being Josep Martínez’s first reunion with his former teammates, but the question is: Can he face Lionel Messi in MLS 2024? Everything indicates that the answer is yes, as CF Montreal plays again against Inter Miami on Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 pm ET (8:30 pm ARG).

