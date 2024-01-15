Sidney Sweeney not bothered by ‘Madame Web’ flop status

In the life of every young star, one film definitely flops. And in the case of Sidney Sweeney, that flop is Sonny. madam webA critically panned box office disaster that’s on its way to achieving cult trash status.

Sweeney plays Julia Cornwall in the film, a would-be Spider-Woman who becomes entangled in Cassie’s web… well, you know. While the film features Sweeney (along with Celeste O’Connor and Isabella Merced) as future spider-heroes, given the film’s reception it is unlikely that any of these spider-women will make it to the sequel. Will come back.

And that’s fine with Swinney, who is taking the film’s flop in stride. while hosting Saturday night Live, the actress asked “My name is Sydney Sweeney. you might have seen me in anyone except you Sleep Excitement. you certainly did No look inside me madam web,

in an interview with Los Angeles TimesTea Excitement The actress discusses the reaction to Madame Web while promoting her new horror film Nirmal, She said, “I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was ready to be involved in whatever was going to happen.”

Honestly, this answer is fresh and relevant. Every movie is made up of countless moving parts and unpredictable events. A good script, a capable director and a talented cast are not always a ticket to success. Things go wrong, studio executives give bad notes, and nuances can get lost in the editing. No one intends to make a bad film, and everyone has good intentions.

Dakota Johnson also commented on the film’s panning in an interview. stir“Making that film was definitely an experience for me,” he said. I’ve never done anything like that before,… I’ll probably never do anything like that again because I don’t mean anything in that world. And I know this now. But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then when you’re done doing it, it turns into a completely different thing, and you’re like, ‘Wait, What?’ But it was a real learning experience, and it’s certainly not nice to be a part of something that’s been torn to pieces, but I can’t say I don’t understand.

(Featured Image: Sony Pictures)

