The delivery man had to deliver a television, but he was ignored and everyone was shocked by what he did

Admin 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 50 Views

Capture

In Rio de Janeiro, a delivery man from a logistics company had to deliver a television, but when he saw no one was home he threw it at the door. This unusual moment was captured by home security cameras and published on social networks.

By: TN

The event took place in Bento Ribeiro, a neighborhood located in the northern area of ​​the aforementioned Brazilian city. Since he was not home, Rafael Báez, who purchased the television for 730 reais (about $146), was told that one of his neighbors was going to be in charge of receiving the device.

However, it seems that the delivery man was unaware of this detail as he never contacted the neighbour. A few hours later, the family found the smart TV lying on the ground in the courtyard, completely broken.

