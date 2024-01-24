Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s moms connect amid playoff loss

Before the Buffalo Bills took on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round, fans wanted to know if Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, would be in attendance.

While Steinfeld avoids the Jumbotron, the Oscar-nominated actress has attended nearly every Bills game this season. Hours before kickoff at Highmark Stadium on January 21, Lindsey Vega, who founded the store Leveled Up Buffalo, revealed on her Instagram Stories that Steinfeld’s parents, Cheri and Peter, were shopping for Bills gear.

This is the same store that Steinfeld went shopping with Josh’s mother LaVonne Allen before the fourth week. Steinfeld and his parents were not shown on the CBS broadcast during the Bills’ 27–24 loss to the Chiefs, nor were Allen’s family. However, fans of the “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star noticed that Lavon had started following Cherry on Instagram.

DeuxMoi, a celebrity gossip site, reported that Steinfeld watched the Chiefs-Bills playoff showdown with his parents, Allen’s family, third-string quarterback Shane Buechele’s wife Paige Buechele and backup quarterback Kyle Allen’s fiancée Summer Juraszek.

This won’t be the first Bills game Steinfeld’s parents have attended this season. Steinfeld was at SoFi Stadium with her family during the Bills’ 24–22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

Josh Allen’s girlfriend previously shared a room with Summer and Paige at Highmark Stadium during the Bills’ 27-20 win over the New England Patriots on New Year’s Eve.

Hailee Steinfeld breaks silence on dating Josh Allen while attending the Golden Globes



Allen and Steinfeld first started dating in May, but keep a very low profile. Most recently, Steinfeld celebrated her 27th birthday with Allen in December, which coincided with the Bills’ annual holiday party.

Steinfeld missed the Bills regular season finale because she was performing at the Golden Globes, during which she publicly addressed her relationship with Allen for the first time. While walking the red carpet at the awards ceremony, Steinfeld successfully ignored engagement rumors. When asked, “What about a sporty guy?” He replied, “Listen, what isn’t this about? Now let’s go.”

Another reporter yelled, “Go Bills!” Holding Stefon Diggs’ No. 14 jersey. Steinfeld smiled and gave a thumbs up before yelling back, “Wrong number, though.”

Steinfeld also made a great impact on Allen’s colleagues. Before the AFC Divisional Round, Bills Pro Bowl Dion Dawkins credited Steinfeld for Allen’s solid mentality to reach the playoffs.

Bills QB Josh Allen confident Buffalo can make another run next season

Allen tried his best to lead Buffalo to a win against the Chiefs. He completed 26 of 39 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown, as well as 12 carries for 72 yards and two rushing scores. talking to journalists On January 22, Allen made no secret of how much the defeat hurt.

“When you feel that way, it makes winning even more special,” Allen said. “And this is not something we are going to run away from. This is not something we will hide from. We have to take it seriously and continue to learn and get better, and I know people don’t want to hear that. They want to see results. We want to see results. Like you guys, we also want to win and that’s the truth.”

The Bills are about $43 million over the cap next season. They also have 21 players set to become free agents in March. However, Allen is confident that the franchise will find a way to come back stronger next year. He doesn’t believe the Bills’ Super Bowl window has closed.

“At the end of the season, there’s a happy team,” Allen said. “We will keep fighting and working as hard as we can until we become a team. So, the road ahead is long, the offseason is long. “Got to keep working, get better in the offseason, meet with people and figure out what we can do to get through this.”