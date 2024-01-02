Tyler Bass and massive donation to kitten shelter after receiving threats for missing field goal

Buffalo Bills fans have responded with donations to a shelter supported by kicker Tyler Bess. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Maybe something good will come from ending this buffalo bill In the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. as support kicker tyler bass The team’s fans have donated even more 110 thousand dollars For the Ten Lives Club shelter, which is dedicated to the care of homeless cats and which Bass has endorsed.

A missed field goal Bass gave the Kansas City Chiefs a pass to the Conference Finals and some pseudo-fans flooded the kicker’s social networks with hateful messages, so he closed his profile. This provoked an immediate reaction from the club’s fans, known as the “Bills Mafia”.

a special donation

The organization published a message with an image on its social networks to show its gratitude and support for the bass and to thank Bills fans for the donation.

“We’re with Tyler Bass. Don’t bother our friend 👊 We just heard the terrible news that Tyler Bass is receiving threats after tomorrow’s game and our phone is being called up by people asking to donate $22 to the Ten Lives Club in Tyler’s name. want.

“Tyler doesn’t deserve the hate he’s getting. He is an excellent player and an even better person who took time off last year to help our organization and rescue cats. Leave our friend alone,” the publication reads.

This is not the first time this has happened

Bills fans are known for their unconditional support for their team, which sometimes crosses the line, such as throwing snowballs at Chiefs players. But another aspect for which she is recognized is her spirit of support. These are some old cases.

Scott Norwood’s failure

The first clear signal came in January 1991. In Super Bowl XXV, a missed field goal by Scott Norwood, ironically also from the right side, cost them their first title when they lost 20–19 to the New York Giants in one of the best games ever. in the history.

Scott Norwood’s miss is one of the saddest moments in Buffalo Bills history. (Photo by Focus on Sports/Getty Images)

The reaction of the fans was to welcome the team as if they had won the title, and they had a special note for Norwood. At the reception he asked Kicker to address the crowd and received a standing ovation that brought tears to Kicker’s eyes, as well as head coach Marv Levy and other members of the team.

Support three quarterbacks in tough moments

Jim Kelly, Doug Flutie and Josh Allen have also felt the support of the Buffalo community. When Jim’s son Hunter Kelly was born in 1997, he was diagnosed with a rare degenerative disease called Krabbe disease.

The elder Kelly soon founded the Hunter Hope Foundation to research the disease. Total donations to the organization reach $1 million in 2023. When Jim was diagnosed with oral cancer, the community supported him at various programs in the area where he stayed after completing his degree.

After initially refusing to play for the Buffalo Bills, Jim Kelly now lives in Orchard Park. (Photo by Brett Carlson/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Flutie’s son Doug Jr. is diagnosed with a rare form of autism. The Doug Flutie Foundation was created to improve the quality of life of people suffering from this disorder. In the beginning, one of its main sources of income was Flutie Flakes cereal, which sold out on more than one occasion in Western New York.

Allen lost his grandmother, Patricia, in December 2020. To show their support for the quarterback, the team’s fans donated $17 (Allen’s number) in batches to Oshey Children’s Hospital. The hospital announced that their donations had exceeded one million dollars in just a few weeks.

Thanks to Andy Dalton and Tyler Boyd

The tradition of donating to foundations supported or created by players was born in 2017. The Bills needed a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals over the Baltimore Ravens to clinch their first berth in the playoffs.

A pass from Dalton to Boyd with less than a minute left gave the Bills the lead and left us with the viral image of veteran Kyle Williams celebrating with his son.

To thank for the victory, “Bills Mafia” donated more than 100 thousand dollars to the Andy & JJ Dalton Foundation, which is dedicated to the treatment of sick children and their families. In Boyd’s name, he donated it to the Western Pennsylvania Youth Athletic Association.

lamar jackson and refs in 2021

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left the 2021 playoff game against the Buffalo Bills after suffering an injury. (Photo by Brian M. Bennett/Getty Images)

In 2021, two separate donations were received from the “bill mafia”. Jackson left the divisional matchup between the two teams due to injury and fans searched for his favorite organization, the Louisville Chapter of Blessings in a Backpack.

That same year, after a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which the referees made some mistakes, donations to improve the officials’ vision were given to an organization that supports visually impaired people.

