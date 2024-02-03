Judge grants Cher’s son’s request to dismiss divorce credit: Bang Showbiz

A judge granted Eliza Blue Allman’s request to dismiss her divorce petition.

Cher’s 47-year-old son first filed for divorce from MariaAngela King, 36, whom he married in 2013, in 2021 and filed to dismiss the divorce in Los Angeles County on January 5.

The request was denied by a judge ‘due to the temporary support condition,’ but was granted a few days later, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In December, Cher filed for guardianship over Elijah, the son of her second husband, Gregg Allman.

Cher requested to become the sole conservator of his estate out of fear that he would not be able to properly care for himself or ‘manage his own financial resources’ due to his alleged struggle with drug abuse.

In documents first obtained by The Blast, Cher claimed she is not able to “discuss Eliza’s preferences regarding the appointment of a temporary guardian” because her “current physical and mental health issues” prevent her from “making or expressing Make ‘unable to’. Preference regarding appointment of a guardian of your property.

The documents detail Cher’s concern that her son would not be able to manage his finances, stating in them that ‘any money distributed to Elijah would be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no money to support himself. There will be no property for him and he will risk his life. risk. Eliza’s.

However, earlier this week, a judge rejected their motion to place Cher under emergency temporary conservatorship due to her alleged health and substance abuse issues.

And, briefly objecting to his mother’s request, Allman claimed that he and his wife had reconciled and were living together and said that his mother ‘opposes my reconciliation with Mariangela. ‘