Just Jared: Celebrity News & Gossip

Inspired by el james‘The novel of the same name, the fifty shades of gray The film franchise generated some controversy with its explosive storylines.
focuses on the dramatic romance between dakota johnsonanastasia steel and jamie dornanChristian Grey’s series began in 2015 and ended three years later fifty Shades Freed,
They’re some of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time, and they feature appropriately talented (and wealthy) actors.
We got a little curious and decided to do some digging and look at the estimated net worth of the biggest celebrities to appear in movies and rank them. You might be surprised when you see who comes in first place with an estimated net worth of $150 million!
Scroll through the slideshow to find out who is the richest star on 50 Shades of Grey…
Colourpop Cosmetics has created a makeup collection evening Lovers are dying to sink their teeth into it.
Fans of the beloved vampire franchise are getting the makeup collaboration of their dreams — a collection of products inspired by the popular film franchise starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson And Taylor Lautner,
After selling out almost instantly earlier this year, the collection is restocking on Leap Day. We have got all the information.
Head inside to see ColourPop Cosmetics’ Twilight collection…more here! ,
Justin Timberlakeis going to make *NSYNC Fans very happy!
The 43-year-old “Can’t Stop the Feeling” hitmaker took to social media on Wednesday (February 28) to reveal details about her new album. everything i thought, In the process, he confirmed that *NSYNC Was making an appearance on the tracklist.
Keep reading to know more…more here! ,
heart arrester star Joe Locke Recently made his Broadway debut in the musical Sweeney Todd, He took over the role previously played by fellow Netflix star gaten matarazzo, and revealed what it’s like to rock the stage every night. See what he said…
Ali Wong And bill hader Enjoying a quiet breakfast date.
The adorable couple held hands as they left Farmshop in Brentwood after grabbing a bite to eat in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning (February 28).
For their morning walk, AliThe 41-year-old wore a long black coat and tan pants over a red and white striped shirt BillThe 45-year-old was wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants.
The couple’s breakfast outing comes just days after Ali won awards in 2024 sag awards And this 2024 Spirit Independent Awards For his role in Netflix beef,
It was also recently revealed that season two of the hit anthology series is in the works and four cast members are being considered.
Click through the gallery inside for 20+ photos of Ali Wong and Bill Hader on their breakfast date…more here! ,
भद भाबी The mom-to-be is wondering who she’ll be co-parenting with.
The 20-year-old “Cash Me Outside” celebrity, whose real name is Danielle Bregolibroke the news in December by debuting her baby bump on social media.
Who is the viral star dating and expecting a baby? It’s time to meet her lover, von,
Read more about Bhad Bhabie’s boyfriend Le Vaughn…more here! ,
stephen baldwin Some concerns are arising regarding the daughter Hailey and her husband Justin Biber,
On Monday (February 26), the 57-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story to publicly ask for “prayers” for the 27-year-old model and the 29-year-old “Peaches” singer.
Keep reading to know more…more here! ,
nicholas galtyzin And julian moore Rule the red carpet at the premiere of your hot new series mary and george,
The costars pose together outside Banqueting House on Wednesday (February 28) in London, England.
In case you were unaware, the limited series centers on the pair who “play a treacherous mother and son who scheme, seduce, and kill to conquer the court of England and the bed of King James I.”
Keep reading to know more…more here! ,